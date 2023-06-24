Paramedic dies in motorcycle accident at the intersection of La Presa and Ávila Camacho avenues, in the Jardines del Country neighborhood in Guadalajara.

He was unofficially identified as Fernando Mediana, known as ‘El Tomás’, a paramedic from Guadalajara.

According to witnesses, Fernando was driving his motorcycle accompanied by his wife when a car blocked their way and caused an impact, according to Night Watch.

The man was thrown and died at the scene, while his wife was seriously injured so she was transferred to an aid station.

The place was cordoned off by highway police. Investigative Police will be in charge of initiating the investigations.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second death of a Guadalajara paramedic in a few daysJust on June 22, Civil Protection mourned the death of Juan Gabriel Ortiz Novoa, who served for 26 years.

