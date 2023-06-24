Reuters quoted the commander of Wagner as saying that the group’s fighters had advanced 200 km towards Moscow during the past 24 hours.

And the Belarusian presidency had announced the approval of Wagner’s commander on “an agreement that guarantees the safety of Wagner’s fighters, which is up for discussion.”

It said its boss Lukashenko had spoken to Wagner’s boss and that he was acting in agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A source close to the leadership of the Russian-controlled part of the Ukrainian Donetsk region had revealed, earlier, that a convoy of fighters from the Wagner Special Military Group was approaching the outskirts of Moscow.

The source stated that the convoy includes about five thousand men, led by the senior commander of the group, Dmitry Utkin.

He added that Wagner’s chief had fewer than 25,000 men at his disposal, and that about 5,000 of them were in Rostov in the south of the country, a city that Prigozhin said he had captured and which was of great importance to Russia’s war supplies in Ukraine.

He added that Wagner’s plan for Moscow is for his fighters to take up positions in a densely populated area.

This comes at a time when Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that the situation is “difficult” in the Russian capital, declaring Monday a holiday to limit movement.

Sobyanin frankly admitted that “the situation is difficult… and in order to mitigate the risks (…) I decided to declare Monday a day off,” with the exception of some municipal activities and services.

He called on residents of the capital to “limit as much as possible” their movements in the city, pointing out that traffic “may be prohibited” on some roads and in some neighborhoods.