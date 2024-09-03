Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Paralympics | The second tallest man in the world ran into an embarrassing problem in Paris

September 3, 2024
Morteza Mehrzad cannot sleep in the beds of the race village.

World the tallest athlete and the second tallest living person Morteza Mehrzad has run into an embarrassing problem in Paris, the Olympics web pages tell.

The 246-centimeter Iranian is chasing his third consecutive Paralympic gold in sitting volleyball. He is literally the biggest star of the Games, but that doesn’t guarantee quality sleep. Instead of a bed, Mehrzad sleeps on the floor of his room.

“In Tokyo he had a special bed, but unfortunately there is no such thing here,” Iran’s head coach Hadi Rezaeigarkani says to Olympics.com.

“However, he has the most important goal in mind. He doesn’t care if he sleeps on the floor or if he gets enough to eat. He has his mind set on becoming a champion.”

Morteza Mehrzadi’s (right) Iran opened the Paris Paralympics sitting volleyball with a 3-0 victory over Ukraine. Picture: Jens Büttner / DPA

Mehrzad has won gold in both of his previous Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Iran is a world power in sitting volleyball, having won seven golds and two silvers at the Paralympics.

Mehrzad, whose full name is Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, suffers from acromeglia, i.e. overproduction of growth hormone.

In addition, his hip was badly broken in a bicycle accident as a teenager. At the same time, his right leg stopped growing.

