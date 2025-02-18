It is increasingly common See people in Spain carrying smartwatches or smart bracelets. What was previously striking, today has become the standard and only watches are left in our wrists that only give the time.

Giants of the separate sector, One of the brands that resonate the most in the Spanish market for smart watches is Amazfit. The company is very popular for its high results at affordable prices.

A good example of this are its latest proposals, which the company had already shown in the United States and has now presented in a massive launch event in Madrid with journalists from all over to which we have been able to attend from 20bits. The New Amazfit Active 2 series is today available in Spain and in the rest of the European markets.

Two available versions with a sports look and a high -end touch

Amazfit launches its new sports watch In two variants: standard and premiumwhose main differences are that it includes sapphire crystal, an additional sports strap and the Zepp Pay function for contactless payments.

The company explains that its new series of watches They go “athletes looking for a smartwatch Light and moderate sizewithout sacrificing performance or visibility. ”

His 1.32 -inch AMOLED screen reaches a maximum shine of 2,000 nitsa value that responds very well in outdoor activities and under intense sunlight.

Its design consists of a stainless steel body and two buttons located on the right side of the box. These buttons, explains the brand, are “placed in a low position so as not to restrict wrist movements during exercise, guaranteeing the comfort and durability of the clock.”

About its size, It has a weight of 29.5 grams in the case of the standard model and 31.7 grams in the case of the Premium model.





Health functions of the new Amazfit Active 2

The new Amazfit star clock is equipped with the 6.0 ppg biotrake sensorwhich allows you to offer precise measurements.

This technology, together with accelerometer, gyroscope and improved algorithms, provides “reliable data to optimize training and recovery” According to the company, the new smartwatch It offers “a data measurement at the Amazfit T-Rex 3” level, one of its most premium watches.

Active 2 records and analyzes, among others, the quality of sleep and breathing, the variability of the heart rate (HRV), the heart rate at rest, the level of stress, the external temperature of the body and the physical and mental fatigue (Readiness Score).

The new Amazfit Active 2. Amazfit

A clock designed for sport

Active 2 has more than 160 sports modescovering exercises from resistance to technicians and strength. Among them, the firm stands out the inclusion of Padel, very popular in Spain. It also monitors it in an advanced way and allows the counting of the right and reverse blows.

One of the most important advantages is that, regardless of exercise, the clock allows to change and customize the view of the training parameters according to the individual needs of each person.

As explained by Amazfit, this smartwatch “Detects 25 exercises for different muscle groups and evaluates the quality of strength training in terms of, among others, continuity, rhythm or stability of movements.” After training, they add, the intensity of the activated muscles and the training evaluation are visible in the ZEPP application.

In addition, the new series of watches too It offers maps Offline AND ZEPP COACH SUPPORTboth services for free.

Zepp Coach is a solution, which Acts as an AI coachcreate training plans adapted to the sports level of each person. As an alternative, it is also possible to create and load personalized training plans on the clock.

Finally, as part of the collaboration with Hyrox, the Amazfit Active 2 has received Two special sports modes specifically designed for this sport that is being popularized so much:

Hyrox Race mode : records all disciplines in the order in which they are carried out during Hyrox races. The data available in Active 2 and in the ZEPP application detail each training and career made.

: records all disciplines in the order in which they are carried out during Hyrox races. The data available in Active 2 and in the ZEPP application detail each training and career made. Hyrox PFT mode (Physical Fitness Test): Registers all exercises in the order corresponding to the exclusive Hyrox program to evaluate the level of preparation for competition.

External compatibility with more ecosystems

Dozens of training and recovery monitoring functions can be improved with miniiaplications of the ZEPP application. Active 2, with installed minialyucations, can estimate, among other data, battery lifespeed during climbing or amount of fat burned during training.

This new smartwatch It is also compatible with selected peripheral devicessuch as heart rate, velocimeters and power meters during cycling, as well as pedaling measurement devices.

Training and health data can be shared in External platforms Like Strava, Komoot, Health Connect, Apple Health, Google Fit, Relive or Trainingpeaks.

The first smartwatch with the last operating system of the brand: Zepp OS 4.5

Amazfit Active 2 It’s the first clock smartwatch Amazfit with Zepp OS 4.5an operating system that improves interaction and customization, as the brand ensures.

It has a new intelligent voice assistant. Zepp Flow admits new functions such as Voice ads, notifications reading, notification response suggestions, SMS sending on Android and WhatsApp notifications in iOSA. It also allows to transcribe and summarize voice notes through Ia.

The notification center is also updated and Now show images in Android notificationsas photos of smart bells cameras, and allows zoom to be zoom. In addition, introduce new alerts with state points into the spheres of the clock to indicate notifications not read.

Another aspect that is improved is the keyboard of the system: it supports text and voice entry, as well as special languages ​​of languages ​​such as Spanish, Italian, German, French and Portuguese. It also expands emojis support from more than 1,300 to more than 3,000.

Finally, functions of accessibilityincluding six source size adjustment levels and a screen magnifying glass to improve visibility and usability.

Long -term battery

Amazfit Active 2 has a 270 mAh battery, offering up to 10 days of autonomy. Making intensive use of sports modes, autonomy is reduced around half of that time.

Availability and price of the new Amazfit Active 2

The Amazfit Active 2 is available in two versions: standard and premium. The standard model is priced at 99 euros, while the premium model costs 129 euros.

It can be purchased on the European Amazfit websites, as well as in Amazon and in selected sales channels of authorized partners. In Spain, it will be available from February 18 at El Corte Inglés, Mediamarkt, Fnac, Worten, Pccomponent and Alcampo.

