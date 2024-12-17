As read on the Faunia website, the animal in question is “popularly known as muntjac». And it is “a ruminant mammal from Taiwan and from the south of China; At the beginning of the 20th century they began to be introduced into England as hunting specimens, hence the existing populations in this country.

Well, a specimen of what becomes a miniature deer (usually measures about 45 centimeters tall, not including the head) was the protagonist last weekend in a regional rugby match played in England.

Thus, during the match played by the Marlow Rugby Uniona muntjac invaded the field at full speed and crossed it wide. During his brief journey he met a player. He hit him on the left leg, sweeping and knocking him down, and continued his run until he disappeared on the opposite side.

The fall had no consequences and the video, published on the social network X, went viral. Among other things, because the club itself took it with English humor on its Facebook account, where it wrote a small message playing with the name of the rival team, Rams Centaurs (centaur rams), whose players evidently also witnessed what happened: «My God! “When they told us we were going to play the Rams (Rams), we clearly didn’t take it seriously… Best inning of the weekend.”