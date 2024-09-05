Paralympics | History had to be made – the Games ended in a doping scandal

The Paralympics|Portugal’s Simone Fragoso’s race ended before it started.

Portuguese Simone Fragoson was supposed to make history at the Paris Paralympics, but now his race is remembered as a doping scandal.

Fragoso has participated in the Paralympics Four times as a swimmer, but in Paris he was supposed to be the first Portuguese to participate in powerlifting.

The dream did not come true, as the doping sample given by Fragoso in Paris on Saturday was positive. It tells about it, among other things Aftonbladet.

“I am extremely disappointed to have to announce that I will not participate in the Games. I’m going home broken by sadness without fulfilling my duty,” Fragoso writes in his Instagram update.

He swears his innocence.

“I will do everything I can to challenge this decision.”

Correction at 5.9. 10.58: At the Paralympics, powerlifting is competed in, not weightlifting.