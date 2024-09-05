The match between Serbia and Spain for the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be played on Thursday, September 5th at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade. The match is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. 20:45 Spanish time. This will be Spain’s debut in the 2024/25 edition of the tournament, where they will seek to defend their title as champions.
Spain are the reigning UEFA Nations League and European Championship champions, so a confident team is expected. However, Serbia are a tough opponent at home, so the match could end in a tight tie. A likely result would be 1-0 in Spain’s favour, basing their victory on their solid defence and ability to manage the pace of the game.
Young talent Lamine Yamal is one of the biggest prospects in Spanish football and could be key in this match. After shining at the European Championship, Yamal could be the decisive player in Belgrade, being a constant threat to the Serbian defence. One prediction is that he will score at least one goal in this match, consolidating his role in the team.
A likely prediction is that Spain will control possession for much of the match, imposing their style of play based on touch and patience. Serbia, meanwhile, could opt to sit back and look for quick counterattacks. The key for Spain will be not to get desperate against a well-organized Serbian defense.
Although both teams have talented attacking players, the defences are also solid. This first Nations League match could be more tactical than explosive, resulting in a low-scoring encounter. A prediction would be a final score of 1-0 or 1-1, with few clear-cut chances.
Both teams have a lot at stake in the opening of the Nations League, which could lead to a high-intensity match with many fouls. Such encounters often have controversial moments, with the possibility of yellow cards or even a sending off that could change the course of the match.
