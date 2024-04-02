The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rain falling in separate areas, and winds will be light to moderate, brisk at times.

The center stated, in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly, 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will have light to medium waves, while the first tide occurs at At 07:15, the first low tide occurs at 15:04, and the Sea of ​​Oman also has light to medium waves, while the first high tide occurs at 18:19, the second at 04:31, the first low tide at 10:26, and the second high tide at 23:51. .