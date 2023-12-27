Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/27/2023 – 19:16

The Attorney General's Office (PGR) reported this Wednesday (27) that the Paraguayan Court ordered the confiscation of assets and valuables belonging to money changer Dario Messer, known as the “money changer of money changers” and investigated in Brazil for money laundering by Operation Lava Jato in Rio de Janeiro.

The assets confiscated outside the country are estimated at R$150 million and include a plane, luxury cars, farms and heads of cattle.

Messer entered into a plea bargain agreement and is facing seven criminal actions in the Federal Court of Rio arising from investigations involving former governor Sergio Cabral.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) discovered that the accused had undeclared assets in the plea bargain process, which provided for the return of misappropriated amounts, and it was necessary to conclude a cooperation agreement between the Brazilian MP, the Attorney General's Office of the Union (AGU) and the Public Ministry of Paraguay to block the assets.

Once confiscated, Brazilian authorities will be able to begin the procedure for returning the amounts. However, given the possibility of appealing against the confiscation, there is no deadline for returning the amount to Brazil.

In 2020, Dario committed to returning around R$1 billion to public coffers. The money changer was investigated in the Câmbio, Desligo operations, regarding a money laundering scheme from Uruguay that handled more than US$1.6 billion; Marakata, on dollar-cable transactions to launder money in emerald smuggling; and Patrón, referring to the Paraguayan arm of the money laundering organization.