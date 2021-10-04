The previews of “The Paradise of the Ladies” 6 are back with the new episode aired today, Monday 4 October 2021 broadcast on Rai 1: Adelaide keeps Flora under control and Gloria keeps away from Ezio while Salvatore continues to woo Anna.

In the episode of “The Ladies’ Paradise ” from today 4 October Adelaide is worried about staying a Flora’s Milan and keeps it under control. The arrival a Milan from Ezio with the new family puts him in crisis Glory trying to keep away from him. Savior continue to woo Anna despite being disappointed by the girl’s reaction to her tribute.

Adelaide keeps Flora in check

Adelaide is not at all happy with the stay a Milan from Flora. It will feel a Vittorio all his resentment for having hired her as a stylist, giving her a way to stay in the city. The countess keeps a close watch on her and has managed to discover that Achilles, before dying, he left her a letter, which is why she is convinced that Flora hide something. Behind this belief, the Of Sant’Erasmo, he will use all his cunning and the weapons in his possession to know the secret content of the letter.

Vittorio meanwhile he is satisfied with his choice and is convinced that Flora is the right person to replace Gabriella, even though he knows that not everyone thinks the same.

Gloria keeps away from Ezio

The father of Stefania it’s at Milan with a new family. Glory is in full crisis, in addition to not expecting the arrival of Ezio he would never have thought of having to suffer his presence at the every day Paradise of the Ladies.

There Moreau had written a letter to Ezio where he laid bare his feelings, but after learning from Stefania, that his father wants to marry another woman, decides not to give him the letter anymore and makes the decision to keep away from him and avoid meetings at Department store, finding excuses to be absent. Alone Armando she is aware of the situation and will do her utmost to help her.

Salvatore continues to woo Anna

Savior wants to conquer at all costs Anna, he is very busy with her and, despite his disappointment at not having accepted her floral tribute, the young man Beloved he does not give up and, after discovering that he has a common interest with her, he will try to exploit it to continue his courtship.

How will he react this time Anna?

Do not miss the new episode of “The Ladies’ Paradise “, broadcast every day, from Monday to the Friday on Rai 1