Para sports | Finland’s Special Olympics medal winner: “I feel wonderful now”

Finnish athletes have been successful in the Special Olympics world championships for the mentally disabled.

Finland The 65-member team, or inner gang, will compete in the Special Olympics World Championships in Berlin from 17 to 25. June. About 7,000 athletes from 190 countries will participate in the event.

Sisujengi started the competitive career victoriously by grabbing a double win in the rhythmic gymnastics level 2 All around competition. Veera Luhtanen won gold and Katariina Friman silver.

“Good feeling! I had been looking forward to the race really hard, but it still didn’t excite me much, just a little bit. However, I was able to sleep. The competition felt good and I enjoyed it,” said Luhtanen of the Paralympic Committee in the bulletin.

The team’s third medal was won by pokka Saga Hänninen by winning the rhythmic gymnastics level 4 All around competition.

The Paralympic Committee in the bulletin it is said that Hänninen, who has already avoided experience at the world championships once, supports the first-timers of the championships.

“I am myself and I calm them down with words. I am very supportive and fun at the same time,” Hänninen commented in the announcement.

Helsinki Tuulikki Jauhiainen scored a hat trick on the third day of the competition in the rhythmic gymnastics level 1 apparatus-specific competitions. Jauhiainen won gold on hoop and silver on ribbon and string.

“I am very satisfied. I thought on the mat that you have to smile and do your best. I feel wonderful now,” Jauhiainen told the Paralympic Committee in the bulletin.

World Cup on the fourth day, Tuesday, Luhtanen, Friman and Hänninen continued their strong performances by winning a whopping 11 medals in the individual finals.

Sisujengi also got new medals when the bowlers won gold in the team competition. Finland was represented Elmeri Haukikari, Johanna Koskinen, Iina Lumiala and Ukko Törmänen.

“We went to get the medal and that’s where it came from. And hopefully more is coming,” Törmänen told the Paralympic Committee in the bulletin.