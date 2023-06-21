UEFA’s decision arrives after what happened during the Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham and beyond
The decision comesUEFA for what happened during the Conference League final between Florentine And West Ham in Prague. Fine and little else for the British. Indeed, as written in the statement, the Hammers have been fined €50,000, with a ban on selling tickets to away fans for their next two UEFA competition matches, for throwing objects onto the pitch. Furthermore, an additional penalty of 8,000 euros was added to him for trespassing on the pitch at the end of the match.
Fiorentina were also fined
—
The purple club was also fined by UEFA, not for the Prague final, but for the return semi-final played in Switzerland against Basel. With a fine of €30,000 and a ban on selling tickets to visiting fans for the next match in UEFA competitions, due to lighting fireworks, throwing objects and disturbing the crowd. In addition, a further fine of 4,000 euros was added to the Viola for misconduct by his team.
#UEFA #verdict #FiorentinaWest #Ham #Viola #fined
Leave a Reply