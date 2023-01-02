Despite the absence of declarations, Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte continue to be in the public eye after their constant appearances and interactions on social networks. Both tend to be romantic before their followers, which is why they generate all kinds of speculation; However, the most striking rumor is the one referring to the presumed pregnancy of the model, who has been wearing a “tummy”. As usual, various media figures publish photos before the end of the year and the couple of the captain of the Peruvian team was not going to be the exception.

Paolo Guerrero goes bankrupt with a document from Ana Paula Consorte

Through her official Instagram account, Ana Paula Consorte published a short video in which she compiled her best moments of the year. In the images you can see the different facets of the model, as an artist and as a mother.

However, what caught the attention of his followers is a short clip of Paolo Guerrero. In it, the soccer player appears holding a sheet and wiping away tears after allegedly crying in front of her. Will it be an ultrasound of Ana Paula Consorte?

Ana Paola Consorte causes a stir with a reaction from Paolo Guerrero. Photo: @anapaulaconsorte/Instagram

The photo of Ana Paula Consorte that increased pregnancy rumors

The couple does not stop making news. Paolo Guerrero returned to occupy the covers in different media after a photo published by his partner, Ana Paula Consorte, with whom he has been in a relationship for several months. This photograph increased speculation about the state in which the model is and many affirm that this “tummy” is pregnant.

As is known, since the “Predator” ended his romance with Alondra Gardía Miró, he went to live in Brazil, the country where he met the model that is now his largest company. Especially at parties, since the soccer player was seen accompanied by her, but not by her mother, Doña Peta from her.

Paolo Guerrero spent Christmas with Ana Paula Consorte

Through a story on Instagram, Ana Paula Consorte showed how happy she was to spend Christmas with Paolo Guerrero; However, this publication surprised her followers, who noticed the presence of Doña Peta, the mother of the “Predator”.

How much does Thaísa Leal’s boyfriend, Paolo Guerrero’s ex-partner, earn?

According to Forbes magazine, Gabriel Ferreira, Thaísa Leal’s partner, earns 2 million reais a month. The businessman quickly thanked the publication with a message on the networks: “Two great recognitions to close the year 2022, which seem individual, but are not. As the founder of a company, my first mission was to believe in something that no one else saw. The first few years are challenging, until that vision begins to gain traction.”

Message from Gabriel Ferreira. Photo: capture/Instagram

Ana Paula Consorte visits maternity clinic

If there was already speculation about an alleged pregnancy in Ana Paula Consorte, her visit to a well-known maternity clinic only fueled speculation about her case. In this regard, “America Today” issued a report evidencing that Paolo Guerrero’s partner visited the aforementioned medical center, where they were accompanied by their gynecologist.

Not very convinced with the fact, the magazine’s drivers theorized the possibility that the event would be a joke to mislead the audience. “How ugly that he’s playing with it and in the end he says it’s a joke,” said ‘Rulitos’.

Doña Peta pronounces herself after the alleged pregnancy of Ana Paula Consorte

Paolo Guerrero’s mother, Doña Peta, was consulted about the growing pregnancy rumors of her son’s current partner, Ana Paula Consorte. If true, the soccer player would expect his fourth child.

“Oh, I don’t know, I don’t know anything about that. As far as I know, no, I don’t know,” said Mrs. Petronila before the cameras of “America today.”

Ana Paula Consorte: pregnancy rumors increase with this detail

The Brazilian model Ana Paula Consorte He left his followers intrigued by showing a rather baggy look during the New Year’s 2023 private party, which he also spent in the company of his daughter and her partner, Paolo Guerrero, who preferred not to appear in the snapshots.

Paolo Guerrero deleted video of Ana Paula Consorte and Doña Peta

Paolo Guerrero He was happy to celebrate another year of life next to his loved ones, especially his mother Doña Peta and current partner Ana Paula Consorte. In this way, she shared a video of them through social networks while they sing “Happy Birthday” to her, but minutes after uploading it, she regretted it and deleted it.