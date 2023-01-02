Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva77 years old, assumes the Presidency of the Republic for the 3rd time on January 1, 2023. Becomes the 39th Brazilian president, after being elected in 2nd round with 50.9% of valid votes (60.3 million votes), defeating Jair Bolsonaro, which had 49.1%. It was the smallest difference between 2 finalists in the last 9 disputes for Planalto, since 1989.

the esplanade will have 37 ministries. Lula’s allies are contemplated with positions in the government. In all, 9 parties will have ministers: PT, PSB, PC do B, PDT, Psol, Rede, MDB, PSD and União Brasil.

Lula already had a partial victory in Congress before taking office. managed to approve a PEC that authorized him to breach the spending ceiling by R$ 170 billion. It guaranteed funds for the R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil, which will be renamed Bolsa Família (after approval by Congress).

The petista begins his government in an uncertain economic scenario. Interest rates are high, inflation is above target and global growth is slowing. The Union deficit in 2023 is estimated at BRL 231.5 billion.

In politics, he will have the challenge of reducing the influence of Bolsonarism in opposition to his government. For 34% of votersthe PT administration will be worse than Bolsonaro’s.

This one Drive Government Lula brings the initial data of the new administration, the ministers and the general political picture. It is an edition to read, print and keep.

Click on here or on the image below to open the PDF of this issue (24 MB).