Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 19-25 February 2024

What is my horoscope for the week (from 19 to 25 February 2024) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox's forecasts for the week from 19 to 25 February 2024 released by various sites, including Corriere della Sera.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this week does not predict good things on a sentimental level. In fact, you still have doubts about the story you are living because you don't see any outcome in the future. As far as work is concerned, you will receive good news. The week will proceed with ups and downs.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week, the Gemini week for you will be very positive especially in love since Venus will be positive. Couples will experience an unusual wind of passion. Work will also give you great satisfaction. In the middle of the week you may have to face some unexpected events.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the week that is about to begin will be very positive for you. In fact, you will have the Stars that will accompany you for the next seven days. In love and at work, some small news could arrive in the middle of the week.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the week you will experience will be particularly eventful at least until Thursday. However, try to keep stress under control and not pour out your fears and neuroses on your partner. From next weekend things will start to improve.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week (19-25 February 2024), it will be very positive especially in love since Venus will be positive. Couples will experience an unusual wind of passion. Work will also give you great satisfaction. In the middle of the week you may have to face some unexpected events.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the further we go in this 2024, the more certainty you will have until you can crown a great ideal or a small dream by the end of the year. Those who have given a lot in love and obtained little, will now ask for something in return.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the week that is about to begin will be very positive for you. In fact, you will have the Stars that will accompany you for the next seven days. In love and at work, some small news could arrive in the middle of the week.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week, your love relationship needs to recover from a period of difficulty. The week will be monotonous and you will be very busy with your commitments but at the same time you will have to try not to neglect your partner too much.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, the week will start in a calm manner but then Mars in transit will influence your mood and this will ensure that you face the days with a decidedly high and optimistic tone. Be careful that some little deception from a person you know very well could ruin your day.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, you will be annoyed by those who fill you with false illusions but, fortunately, you don't always give much importance to their words. Try to spend a calm week also in love and at work and, to do so, don't be too argumentative.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, very heated days and subdued days will alternate. In fact, your mood will play a fundamental role in relationships, both romantic and work or friendship ones.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the week that is about to begin you will have to take some free time to spend a few hours in the company of your loved ones. Also try to make time for your partner before he sulks at you!

