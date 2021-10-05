Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 5 October 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 5 October 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, today morning – Tuesday 5 October 2021 – will flow well but it is not excluded that in the afternoon someone can create annoying problems. Job chapter: You may be experiencing a kind of competition with a person you know little about.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (5 October 2021), take advantage of the morning to talk to your partner, in the afternoon you could be very controversial … As for the work, there are possibilities to start a new project and to finish those already started.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, we are finally returning to a phase of greater stability. Let yourself be carried away by the feeling for just the right person. Chapter work: try to resolve disputes, even if it may not be easy.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, this afternoon – October 5, 2021 – the situation will be a bit heavy due to friction with the partner. As for the work, opposite Mercury speaks of too many expenses for the house. You absolutely have to make more economy. Attention.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (5 October 2021), an important day for you to reconnect with your partner. As far as work is concerned, don’t overdo it: your main focus will be on recovering energy. Job change in sight?

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the morning will be better than the afternoon, but be careful in relationships with Sagittarius and Gemini. Job? Your work now is based on the new project that will finally see the light at the beginning of 2022.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, OCTOBER 5, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: an important day to reconnect the relationships recently interrupted.

