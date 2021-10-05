Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 5 October 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 5 October 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, this afternoon the Moon will enter your sign, if you are single it is time to take courage and seek love. Work chapter: it is the ideal time to carry on important discussions or perhaps a project.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (5 October 2021), the Moon is positive until Saturday, this week will be favorable for meetings. As for work, if they call you for a part-time job, don’t be mad. It could be a good chance to exploit.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, expected some stress in the couple, avoid unnecessary arguments. Job? In this period you feel creative, you start designing new works, but only as long as they are not too complicated.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, today’s morning – 5 October – will be better than the afternoon, avoid fueling unnecessary controversies with your partner. As for work, whoever has a responsibility will have to solve everything with courage. Don’t worry: you will be up to it.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to the Fox horoscope today (Tuesday 5 October 2021), in the afternoon there will be strong chances of new interesting meetings. Regarding work, despite the general problems, it is finally possible to overcome a stumbling block.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, a fluctuating day with your partner promises, better in the afternoon of the morning. Job? Today you will have to make some important choices, but take your time and do not risk anything.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, OCTOBER 5, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Aquarius: an excellent day for meetings. Look around you.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 4-10 OCTOBER