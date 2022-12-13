Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 13 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, today – Tuesday 13 December – is a delicate moment in love, perhaps you are facing a separation: do not fuel the discussions. As far as work is concerned, be careful, don’t make hasty decisions.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 13 December 2022), you are one of the most passionate signs of the zodiac and tonight you may have the opportunity to give free rein to this characteristic of yours… Work? You may have some economic problems, be careful not to waste your money.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today – Tuesday 13 December 2022 – you are heading towards great news in love, you could make interesting encounters. As far as work is concerned, take the time to evaluate everything before throwing yourself into new professional adventures. Maybe it’s time to wait. Wait and weigh the pros and cons before accepting.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, it is a period of great serenity in couple relationships, use it to take a little relaxation from the problems you have just overcome. As far as work is concerned, the time has come to give yourself a break, start planning a short vacation.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 13 December 2022), the discussions are finally fake, you can start rethinking your relationship with a little serenity. You have projects in mind, but you still don’t have a clear idea of ​​what they are about.

FISH

Dear Pisces, try to keep calm and not be pessimistic, give time to time, your chance in love will also come. As far as work is concerned, be ready to make important choices for your future. The moment is excellent to find a soul mate or at least to carry on your projects with enthusiasm and confidence.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Sagittarius: you are heading towards great news in love, you could make interesting encounters. If you have been single for some time you can find your soul mate. In short, roll up your sleeves.

