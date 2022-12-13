Querétaro, Qro.- This Sunday the governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, inaugurated the Santa Bárbara Distributor, which connects directly with Celaya and Coroneo in the state of Guanajuato.

The connectivity occurs despite the fact that the state of Queretaro recently announced the shielding of its borders with Guanajuato due to the wave of violence that is plaguing the Guanajuato territory, especially Celaya and surrounding municipalities.

According to the authorities, said Distributor in the municipality of Corregidora, will also facilitate mobility in the metropolitan area of ​​Querétaro and the Libramiento Apaseo – Plamillas.

The road construction has a lower viaduct in the direction of Querétaro Centro, which includes two lanes and a two-lane elevated bridge for the deviation to Coroneo and another two in the direction of Celaya.

The project, of more than 200 million pesos, has a bicycle path, sidewalks, three returns, a larger bay, two squares, lights and green areas, authorities said.

The inauguration of the Santa Bárbara Road Interchange came after several acts of insecurity in the municipalities of Guanajuato that border Querétaro and high-impact events in the Metropolitan area of ​​the neighboring state.

These acts of violence caused Querétaro to reinforce security, through access filters, on its highways that connect with Guanajuato.

The first occurred during the blockades on November 11 and the second on November 29 after the murder of three women in Apaseo el Grande.

And it is that, according to security experts, the reason why Querétaro is now facing this violence is due to the war that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel started in Guanajuato and that has expanded to that territory.

