Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 25 May 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 25 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, get ready because this weekend you can experience great emotions. At work, if you can and want to, choose to become self-employed also because the planets support you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 25 May 2023), come forward in love because this is the right time to get noticed and experience beautiful emotions. At work there will be some changes but positive. Now you feel more confident in yourself.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the weekend will be a great time for love so if you can organize something special, like a trip out of town. Group work is favored at work. Any paranoia you still have in your head about past traumas should be overcome.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love it would be better to be careful of your partner’s provocations. As far as the working sphere is concerned, a new recovery phase begins and you must not give up right now. Something doesn’t go as you would like, but you will see that everything will soon be fixed.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 25 May 2023), if you are paired with an Aries or a Sagittarius then you will be favored by the stars. Banish fears at work, this is the time to risk for what you want.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, get ready because new encounters are just around the corner and could turn into something special. Interesting news is coming to work. Finally, a positive moment has arrived.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: get ready for new encounters in love and in general for a favorable period at work.

