Atlético Nacional took advantage of the opportunity to practically ensure, with two dates in advance, qualification for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Nacional remains undefeated in the group stage and tops Group H of the tournament, thanks to its 0-1 victory against Melgar in Arequipa. And he could ensure, mathematically, his classification this Thursday, when the match between Patronato and Olimpia is played.

If the Paraguayans win as visitors, those led by Paulo Autuori will be ready in the round of 16 and with the possibility of concentrating on the home run semifinals of the local League.

That match was going to be played this Wednesday in Paraná, but the Patronato stadium was flooded due to heavy rains and Conmebol decided to move the schedule and venue: it will be played this Thursday in Santa Fe.

It was not the best match for Nacional, but they appealed to the hierarchy to win a match that they endured almost the entire second half with one less player, due to the expulsion of Jhon Solís, for a double yellow card, in the 50th minute.

Jhon Solís was sent off in the 50th minute. Photo: Jose Sotomayor. efe

Nacional had less time on the ball than Melgar, made fewer shots on target, but the clearest one he had sent it to the bottom, almost towards the end of the game and leaving his rival without reaction.

In the 88th minute, a Yerson Candelo cross found Danovis Banguero ready to finish off in the area and send it into the back of the net. That goal was enough for Nacional.

FINAL! Atlético Nacional 🇨🇴 beat Melgar 🇵🇪 0-1 with this goal by Banguero for the 4th date of group H of the Libertadores. 1⃣🇨🇴Atl. National 8 (4PJ/+3)

2⃣🇵🇾Olympia 5 (3PJ/+1)

3⃣🇦🇷 Board of Trustees 3 (3PJ/0)

4⃣🇵🇪Melgar 2 (4PJ/-4) pic.twitter.com/BLJbawbEHE — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 25, 2023

“Keep believing in us, this is a fighting, competitive team. We are aware that with one less man they took the ball from us, but in the air we are strong”, said the author of the goal to ESPN.

