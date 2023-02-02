Russian Ambassador Antonov: more than 130 non-citizens of the United States work at the American embassy in Moscow

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov live First channel accused the United States of circumventing the ban on the work of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow.

According to the diplomat, more than 130 non-US workers work at the United States Embassy.

Today, by the way, it is obvious that Russian restrictions are not fully implemented by the Americans. They try to bypass them. According to official data alone, today the American Embassy employs more than 130 so-called administrative workers who are not US citizens. Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

According to Antonov, this is one of the reasons why “we cannot get rid of the shortage of our personnel.” Antonov explained that we are talking about specialists in the field of communications, electricians, mechanics, carpenters, that is, the personnel necessary to maintain the premises of Russian diplomatic missions in good condition.

Reducing the diplomatic presence

In December last year, Anatoly Antonov said that the Americans continue their policy of reducing Russia’s diplomatic presence in the United States. This is how he commented on the order of the American authorities that 30 more Russian diplomats should leave the country in early January. They are forced to leave the US due to visa restrictions from the State Department.

However, the policy of reducing the diplomatic presence did not stop there. So, according to Antonov, by July 1, 2023, several dozen more employees of the Russian embassy will leave the United States.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the prospects for improving relations between the Russian Federation and the United States are unpredictable. At the same time, he stressed, the problems “did not start yesterday.”

There is one-sided negative predictability, but in terms of some prospect of improving relations, everything is completely unpredictable. This is a sad conclusion from the long journey that we have come with the current administration, and with Trump, and with Obama. Sergei Ryabkov Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Ryabkov did not give optimistic forecasts regarding the normalization of relations, but stressed that in the current situation, Moscow is ready for negative scenarios.

New US Ambassador

In the same interview with Channel One, Anatoly Antonov shared his expectations from the arrival of the new American envoy, Lynn Tracy, in Moscow.

According to him, Russia hopes that after the arrival of the new American ambassador in Moscow, the countries will be able to continue the dialogue on how to create normal conditions for the work of diplomats. During the meeting before Tracy’s departure, she was told about the problems faced by Russian diplomatic representatives in the United States.

We hope that the American will quickly get used to the new place and we will be able to continue talking about creating normal working conditions for our diplomats Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

On Monday, January 30, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with the new US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynn Tracy, who handed him copies of her credentials.

Tracy arrived in Moscow on January 26th. According to her, in her new position, she will pay special attention to maintaining the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, and will also direct efforts to strengthen the connection between the Russian and American people.

In turn, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Lynn Tracy will work with the Russian authorities on the possibility of resuming the issuance of visas in Moscow. He specified that Tracy will work to increase the staffing of the United States Embassy, ​​ensuring that the diplomatic mission can resume basic functions, including, potentially, issuing visas.

Tracy became the first woman to serve as US Ambassador to Russia. Prior to that, she had already served as deputy US ambassador to Moscow when John Tefft held this position.