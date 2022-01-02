Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 2 January 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 2 January 2022, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are not experiencing days that stand out for their liveliness and joy, but it is still an important period: you are starting to set the future in a very direct way. Your sign will receive good news in March but beyond.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Sunday 2 January 2022), you are full of things to do, perhaps even a little tired because of the opposite Moon, but this certainly won’t stop you. A big change is expected that could affect the job.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the holidays are almost over, also for this reason many of you – contrary to your nature – may decide to stay on your own, however few but good!

CANCER

Dear Cancerians, November and December were two months in which it was not easy to understand what your destiny will be, especially in love where the situation seems very confused. Besides, you are great dreamers …

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Sunday 2 January 2022), those who have been alone for a long time are more interested in the story itself and not in a couple relationship, so there are many who accompany someone or some without giving too many certainties … Just keep the partner on the grill … Look for a square.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are usually not very happy going to noisy places. Those who are very committed to their work, at the beginning of the year, will seek the serenity and stability that is lacking.

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: a big change is expected that could mainly concern work.

