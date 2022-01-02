Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 2 January 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 2 January 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, at this moment we must forget so many tensions that have accumulated in the last few weeks. All those who are in the balance when it comes to love and work, will soon be called to think about the important choices to make. You will need clarity.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 2 January 2022), yours is certainly one of the leading signs of the new year. Among other things, thanks to the Moon in the sign, you will have many things to do, many things to review.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, those who have their own business or were waiting for some money, will have satisfaction by the month of February. This is a somewhat critical period for all, however, those who are artisans, autonomous, independent.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, those who are happiest are those who have engaged their feelings in a profitable way, who have not only sought success at work or linked to financial life but have worked hard to find a lost balance.

FISH TANK

Dear Aquarius, according to the Fox horoscope today (Sunday 2 January 2022), the day is protected, but from a physical point of view we must not get too stressed. It should be remembered that this is a time when you are looking to put in a little more effort to find your success.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you want to get out of a whirlwind but there may be people and situations that could bring you back into problems and confusion. You have to be successful even in critical situations. Courage.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 2 JANUARY 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Sagittarius: satisfactions are on the way. Get ready to welcome them.

