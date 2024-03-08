Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 9 March 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Saturday 9 March 2024

ARIES

Dear Aries, today you will finally enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. You are going through a dark period in love, unplugging and not thinking about anything can only do you good. Don't neglect your family. Things haven't been going your way lately, roll up your sleeves.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 9 March 2024), the Moon will become favorable again, pay attention to new meetings. Those who have been single for a long time will finally be able to meet their soul mate. Jupiter is also passing through your sky: you will have to pay maximum attention to what you will be told.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a Saturday full of fun and entertainment awaits you. Take the opportunity to relax and recharge your batteries. Finally, after a long time, you will have some time for yourself and will be able to solve many problems that have arisen recently. Personal and otherwise. If they concern your partner, talk to each other and clarify.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, pay attention to those around you: don't trust people you've met recently. During the day something will happen in the workplace. Everyone will point the finger at you but you know very well that nothing is as it seems.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 9 March 2024), for many of you love is in the air. Finally Cupid will visit you, or rather he will visit the person you have liked for a long time. Take advantage of the opportunities that arise. Calm and cold-blooded. Don't miss out on good opportunities.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Neptune is in opposition to Uranium and this will cause a lot of turbulence, particularly in the economic sphere. Business hasn't been going very well lately, yet another piece of bad news will make the world fall on you. React. Everything is resolved.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, MARCH 9, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: excellent news from the love front. Take advantage of the opportunities that arise.

