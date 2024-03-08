As the days go by, the separation of the consumer banking and private banking businesses becomes closer. Citibanamexwhich will bring some implications for customers.

Under this understanding, there are not a few Citibanamex account holders who wonder what is going to happen to their accounts when Citi sells the Banamex bank, and if it is necessary to change financial institutions so that their finances and accounts are not harmed.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

However, it is worth emphasizing that after the sale of Banamex by Citi is completed, two institutions will emerge: on the one hand, Citi México, which will serve institutional clients, and, on the other hand, Banamex, which will continue to serve the consumer segments, as well as small and medium-sized companies in the Mexican national territory.

In this way, after the separation of the institutional business, which will remain part of Citi, in consumer banking, the Banamex brand, which has been operating for almost 140 years, will continue to offer its services.

Do I have to change banks? This will happen with Citibanamex clients/Photo: screenshot

“Your trust and security are the most important thing for us. Our clients can have peace of mind that their assets are safe,” the bank said.

Due to the above, it should be clear that Citibanamex clients They do not have to change banks, since Banamex will continue to offer financial services in Mexico without the separation process with Citi affecting users.

For its part, according to Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, the separation process of Citi and Banamex will be completed in the second half of 2024, due to which they are already preparing the launch of an initial public offering of Banamex, which will take place in 2025.

Do I have to change banks? This will happen with Citibanamex clients/Photo: Cuartoscuro

“Rest assured that Banamex, the National Bank of Mexico, will continue to operate normally, offering you the products, services, promotions and benefits that truly respond to your needs, as it has done for almost 139 years,” the bank said. the process in which it will take part in a few months before the decision of the American financial institution.