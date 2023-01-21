Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday January 21, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday January 21, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, right now you are in the process of deciding whether to open a business or do something new. Maybe start a business about aesthetics or beauty, something that appeals to you a lot. Yours will be a weekend that will grow in the sentimental sphere.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 21 January 2023), doubts and perplexities are expected today: look within to understand where you are going with this… Be honest with yourself. It will certainly not be easy to make choices that could “ruin” some recent victories… You could even decide to be alone for a while. That wouldn’t necessarily be a mistake.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, recovery weekend for you, but you’ll need to be brave and not be afraid to speak your mind. You may lose performance at work, which is not normal for you. With Mars entering your sign you will have more energy, but hold your tongue, otherwise you risk ruining some relationship. Avoid clashes.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, those of you who have big plans in mind will be able to make everything come true over the next few hours. But the real boom will be in May. The weekend will make you regain self-confidence. You will have positive news on the economic side, even if you will find yourself having to deal with too many debts…

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 21 January 2023), you are trying to overcome the stress accumulated in recent months. Mars, which begins a positive transit in your sign, will allow you to receive good news, especially for those who have been very ill lately. Well love.

FISH

Dear Pisces, peaceful weekend, the tension could subside. If you are in the midst of family conflicts or have distanced yourself from your partner, you could feel the pinch over the weekend… As for work, if you have a project in mind, get busy now so that you can reap the benefits by spring.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Libra: a weekend that will grow in the sentimental sphere.

