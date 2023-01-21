Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday January 21, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday January 21, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, Mars during today – January 21st – will be in your sign and you will experience an excellent time for love. As far as work is concerned, not all problems are overcome yet (unfortunately), so if you are worried you are right… However, a small success will open your mind towards other goals.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 21 January 2023), you are not entirely sure of what you are doing, especially at work; you don’t like radical changes, but something particular could happen within your professional field. Love over the next few hours could take a back seat. Seek a balance.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during today’s day the desire to love will return, so make your feelings count and give space to what interests you. You are eager for special encounters. The next few days will be important that will make you open up to others after a period where you have been very closed…

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, over the next few hours, observe what is happening around you without getting involved, you have a more cautious attitude. New encounters await you over the weekend. But get out of the house! Certainly you will not be able to meet without giving your availability…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 21 January 2023), the day will be nervous. If you have difficulties, try to calm down and don’t face everything head-on… There is a state of tension that concerns the environment that surrounds you. Try to restore peace of mind. Don’t lose focus on a challenge you’re preparing for.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, a hectic day is ahead of you, so don’t strain yourself so much because you may have some physical problems to deal with. The weekend won’t be great, foresee some difficulties with the others. In love, speak clearly with everyone.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: you will live an excellent time for love.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces