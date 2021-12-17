Let’s find out today’s predictions for the last four signs of the zodiac. How will the day go Friday December 17 for Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces according to Paolo Fox? Let’s find out!

How will the second part of the week begin for the last four signs of the zodiac? The Sagittarius will have to be careful in love. The Capricorninstead, he could make a new acquaintance. L’fish tank will return to being calm and energetic. THE Fishinstead, they will be a little out of sorts.

Sagittarius horoscope Friday December 17

Dear Sagittarius, as the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today the day will start in a manner stimulating for love. As the day goes by, however, you will have to stay in the bell. You may come across some problem even at work. Your mood will not be sky-high. Be cautious!

Capricorn Friday horoscope December 17

Read also Branko’s Horoscope

Friends of the Capricorn, as announces the horoscope of Paolo Fox, in the second part of the day today the Moon will become benevolent towards you. Your morale will suffer in a way positive and this yes will reflect in your relationship. If you want know a new person will be the right moment! From a business point of view concentrate about what’s important. And continue on your way without doing it condition!

Aquarius horoscope Friday December 17

Dear Friends offish tank, as predicts the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today, after two days negative from the love point of view, you will start to recover. In the day of tomorrow you will be from the morning energetic And happy. Do not do yourself in the work distract from useless discussions! Continue on your way!

Pisces Friday horoscope December 17

Dear Fish, as announces the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today you will have to face a day hard in love. This is because of the Moon and Venus that they will be in opposition. Be cautious! As the day goes by you may feel a little tired. Even in the work you will have to be shrewd. You will need to be calm down to complete your tasks. Avoid who tries to provoke you!