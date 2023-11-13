Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 13-19 November 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 13 to 19 November 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 13 to 19 November 2023 released by various sites, including Corriere della Sera.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a lot depends on your personal situation, November has the power to bring matters to a head in love: any discussions or complaints you may make towards the people around you will be fair and you won’t have to keep them inside yourself. If you have a relationship that satisfies you, these stars will increase the desire to clarify. As far as work is concerned, take care of contacts, meetings and proposals that come from new environments as you know how.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, this is an important period to dedicate your affections to the personal situation that will have an exceptional advantage, do not lose sight of the element or luck that could reveal itself thanks to new acquaintances, do not avoid clarifying your doubts, the root cause of some grievance that has been the cause of discussions in the past. As far as work is concerned, remember that all the changes you want to impose on your business will be managed and proposed within the next few weeks.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you can try to realize a project, favorable Venus increases the desire to love. In short, you are one step away from change, which is inevitable and very important. If there was a separation, now you will be the ones to take over the reins of history. Favorite new encounters As for work, the only concern might be people who are too apathetic, bored with routine and everyday life. The stars do nothing for us, this sky can only allow great breakthroughs for those who are determined and want to get the most.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, over the next few hours you will be more intolerant, this could make your partner think that you are distracted, that you are thinking about something else. I am referring in particular to those who are married, it is possible that some couples experience a moment of uncertainty, and certain days indicated will have to be managed with great care. As regards work, work issues are driven by Jupiter and Saturn in good aspect, in general we can talk about a period in which success is not lacking or in any case there will be good prospects for the future.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (13-19 November 2023), sudden awakening of passion, solution to problems that still create anxiety. When intense astrological influences arise, young people, lonely people but also long-time lovers who will have nothing to complain about are favored. As for work, with these stars there is likely to be a struggle going on. There remains the desire to “make those who have not understood your best qualities pay”, a feeling of revenge that becomes stronger if there was a closure between February and May.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you must not exaggerate or expect too much… These days can leave their mark but also create some temporary disputes. Don’t go looking for happiness at the end of the world. Compared to last week, however, there are more complications to manage and at the beginning of the week some moments of confusion return. As regards work, considering the large number of stimuli that affect the collaboration sector, there is the possibility of establishing new working and professional relationships.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the stars do not have the power to heal the wounds of love, those who have experienced a separation will necessarily have to start a new path. However, the transit of Venus allows you to act with freedom, a good resourcefulness arrives which helps the lonely and disappointed hearts of the couple. As far as work is concerned, the end of this month brings a good capacity for action, physical and family problems that have limited the range of action over the last few months seem almost completely overcome. Favorite encounters.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, over the next few hours you will tend to be polemical; but this is only because now you want to have certainties, to establish whether a person is on your side or not. The fact is that an excessive state of agitation must be avoided. As regards work, too many anxieties developed in the summer period, but I hope that certainties have arrived, already the first part of November should have allowed a recovery from this point of view, in the majority of cases we can be optimistic, there will be confirmations and a stability that will also help those who live day to day.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, do you like a person? Court her, try to get closer to her, take advantage of the good aspect of Venus, you cannot expect results if you don’t put yourself out there. If you are alone and have no family responsibilities, the period will not be short on adventures and encounters that will make you dream. As far as work is concerned, even if you earn more you will be forced to plug some economic holes. New collaborations are born under propitious stars, which is why you have to be more proactive than usual.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, there is a lack of erotic momentum in the couple, probably because there are so many worries and problems at work. Possible some misunderstanding at home and in relationships with family members; everything can be overcome but first you have to deal with work issues that often distract and take you away from home. You must follow everything carefully and organize yourself as best as possible to make a decisive leap, reach a new goal, without acting in a hurry because calm is the virtue of the strong.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, take refuge in a new context of love if necessary, even your relationship with friends will give you strength to overcome any doubts; in new relationships it will be easy to find common ground of understanding and complicit sensuality. You will be attractive. As for work, you have to forget the first two weeks of November, some projects didn’t start, there were delays for various reasons. Some doubts may still arise, a little anxiety. You will feel the weight of routine strongly, you want to start doing new things, but every initiative will have to be taken calmly and only after careful reflection since Jupiter remains frowning.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the heaviest or most distant month in love was October, this does not mean that love is lacking but it is likely that circumstances external to the relationship have caused some doubts for about a month. The beginning of the week calls for caution, it is better to avoid thorny discussions. As for work, the end of this month brings a slowdown in projects. There are unresolved issues to be resolved.

