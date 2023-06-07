Yesterday was the first day of Diablo IV on the market and we are sure that many of you have already had the opportunity to get your hands on the new title of the famous saga Activision-Blizzard. As in the previous chapters, this time too the RPG will take you to explore the darkest meanders of the underworld and, when you wander through such dangerous places, it’s not infrequent to leave your pens.

If you have to go to your death so often, wouldn’t it be better to do it accompanied by the sweet voice of a beautiful woman? Well, on Diablo IV it will be possible. L’June 8th in fact, the most striking deaths of the players and, on the occasion of the event, the actress will be awarded Megan Fox will record a eulogy totally dedicated to the game.

#DiabloIV is here, embrace the bloodshed. Share videos of your in-game death on Twitter or TikTok using #DiabloDeaths for a chance to have your eulogy read by @meganfox on June 8th. pic.twitter.com/dSgG2yuNbS —Diablo (@Diablo) June 6, 2023

To be able to see your account commented by the actress, the only thing you need to do is post the video clip of your particularly scenic death on TikTok or Twitter using the hashtag #DiabloDeaths. Normally, upon your death in Diablo IV you would hear the demonic voice of Lilith so why not take advantage of this opportunity to significantly improve the situation?

Dying may not be so frustrating anymore. Diablo IV has just arrived in the homes of gamers and we are sure that in these two days prior to the awards there will be spectacular deaths.