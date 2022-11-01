Although “On everyone’s lips” officially stopped broadcasting on October 28, a peculiar video that circulates all over the internet has captured the attention of the faithful public that tuned in to the program from Monday to Friday. However, given the criticism he has received for alleged mistreatment by staff, Paula Ruiz He came out to deny these accusations and, on the contrary, defended said magazine.

What happened in “On everyone’s lips”?

A TikTok user caused a stir on social networks by publicly broadcasting a short video showing how the production of “On everyone’s lips” acts behind the scenes in the middle of a live program.

This situation was captured when Maju Mantilla presented Paula Ruizwho was recently on the set of the television space to promote his brand of pants. However, the models of his brand would not have received good treatment from the staff.

Users did not take long to express their discomfort at this and criticized the actions of the people who directed said América Televisión project.

Paola Ruiz speaks out

Through social networks, Paola Ruiz wrote an extensive publication in which she talks about her experience as a recurring guest of “On everyone’s lips”. In this way, he denied any mistreatment towards his person or some of the models of his jeans company.

“We are very grateful to the program, since it always gave us the opportunity to promote, not only me as a public person, but several companies, and the gratitude is immense,” he said.

Likewise, the model also emphasized the variety of comments left by Internet users regarding the video that went viral and asked them to stop the attacks, since she considers that the magazine did everything to make everyone who went to the program feel comfortable.

Paola Ruiz defends “On everyone’s lips” from criticism. Photo: Paola Ruiz/Instagram