NASA announced last Friday (28) that it will carry out the mission psyche in 2023 to learn more about a massive metal asteroid, which includes a core of iron, nickel and gold, located between the planets Mars and Jupiter.

Named 16 Psyche, the asteroid is 226 kilometers wide and could contain a massive metal core worth an estimated $10,000 quadrillion, more than the economy of the entire planet.

“I am extremely proud of the Psyche team,” said Laurie Leshin, director of NASA’s JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory).

The mission’s launch was scheduled for August 2022, with the asteroid arriving in 2026. Software and development problems, however, caused it to miss the ideal time window. An internal review assessed that the mission could launch successfully from October 2023.

“I appreciate the hard work of the independent review board and the JPL-led team for the success of the mission,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA Administrator. “Lessons learned from Psyche will be implemented across our quest portfolio. I am excited about the scientific insights that Psyche will provide during her lifetime and her promise to contribute to our understanding of our own planet’s core,” he added.

Now, the Psyche spacecraft will arrive at the asteroid, which lies in the solar system’s main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, in August 2029, rather than originally planned for January 2026. The orbiter will then begin at least 21 months mapping the orbit and studying the properties of the asteroid.

The Psyche spacecraft will use its three science instruments to take asteroid measurements: a magnetometer to measure the asteroid’s magnetic field; a multispectral to capture images of its surface and data, about what it is made of and its geological characteristics; and spectrometers, which analyze neutrons and gamma rays coming from the surface to reveal what the asteroid is made of.

Also part of the mission is the demonstration of NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications technology, which will test high-data rate laser “space broadband”. This could mean, in the future, a live video of Mars.