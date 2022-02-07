Paola Rojas The 45-year-old returned to flavor social networks, this after having put on a grape-colored dress as well as boots of the same tone with which she fell in love with her fans and that is that she wanted to look very exotic for the program On Air With Paola.

“Beautiful as always Paola. Greetings !!!”, “Beautiful devilishly beautiful woman I love you”, “Greetings Paola always smiling and beautiful with all due respect greetings”, “Beautiful a big kiss for you with love”, “Happy day always You are a very beautiful woman,” write social networks.

And there is not a day when we do not see the Mexican journalist at the forefront, who has become a fashion benchmark since she has had more work, because we not only see her on the news, but also in Netas Divinas where her beauty can be viewed more fully.

As for Paola Rojas’ makeup, we saw her as always with discreet tones very much in keeping with the occasion, in this case she used day tones with which her smile looked spectacular as always, since it is one of the first things that fans of this woman when you see her on the small screen.

Although many consider this famous woman a perfect and delicate woman, like any human being she has had her outbursts of anger, since she recently revealed that she hurt people in the past in a fit of anger, since she has always said that in a newscast she did not you can make mistakes and when it has happened to her she has been annoyed with her work team, because she likes everything perfectly, although sometimes it is impossible to have everything in order, for which she has led to her annoyances with those around her for what she has tried to change that.

On one occasion he even mentioned that he has tried to value certain things, because he is no longer in search of perfection, but to do a good job with which his audience is more than anything happy with the results.

It is worth mentioning that this single mother has more than two jobs, so many admire her for that tenacity that she takes on.

