Just hours before the government “shutdown” took place, the House of Representatives approved a text in a final attempt to avoid paralysis, before it was approved by 88 members of the Senate, against 9 who rejected it.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden welcomed this decision, pledging to maintain US support for military operations in Ukraine.

“I fully expect the Speaker of the House (Kevin McCarthy) to maintain his commitment to the people of Ukraine and ensure the necessary support to help Ukraine at this critical moment,” Biden said.