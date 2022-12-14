Paola Egonu, author shots. The new photos of the volleyball champion

“Shoot your shot,” he writes Paula Egonu. The star of the Italian volleyball and worldwide has dropped a trio of photos on the social table that have warmed the hearts of his fans. Waiting and crossing fingers on his return in national (after i World Cup in September when he conquered the bronze with the blue shirt: in 2023 there will be Europeans and qualifications at Paris 2024 Olympics), the player of the Vakif Bank Istanbul in the meantime he goes to attack another World Cup: the one for clubs.







Paola Egonu, Club World Cup in Turkey: crossing with Conegliano?

There Turkish team, considered by many to be the Real Madrid of volleyballis the favorite of the tournament which begins in these hours, is played in Antaliya (Turkey) and will live its grand final on December 18 – precisely the day of the final act of the World Cup in Qatar he was born in birthday of Paola Egonu (there will be 24 candles on the cake). Who dreams of getting a nice gift and winning the competition in which he triumphed in 2018 with Conegliano. Precisely his beloved former team that he could find in the semifinals and with whom he had lost the last Champions League and the last Club World Cup against Vakif Bank Istanbul of which today is the brightest star…







