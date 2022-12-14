The lander carrying explorer Rashid to the moon took the first picture of the planet Earth, about 19 hours after it separated from the “Falcon 9” launch rocket, which was launched last Sunday at 11:38 am UAE time.

And the Japanese company, “iSpace”, which developed the vehicle that carries the explorer to the moon, stated, via Twitter, that the camera installed on the vehicle took the first picture of the Earth, which is similar to the crescent, and that it maintains a constant source of energy supply, on its way to the lunar orbit. .

The company pointed out that the control center team in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, confirmed that there were no deficiencies in the vehicle’s basic systems. Critical initial operational conditions were achieved in the navigation phase to the moon.

Today, Wednesday, the UAE project team to explore the moon at the ground station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is expected to receive the first direct signal from the spacecraft, after capturing the first signal after the successful launch of the first Emirati mission to explore the moon last Sunday morning, at the control center in Tokyo. for iSpace.

Immediately after landing the explorer on the surface of the moon, which is expected at the end of April 2023, and after ensuring the integrity of its devices, conducting a test of the main communication device with the lander, and calibrating the device to improve communication and raise its efficiency, the flow of data and images that the explorer will send to the ground station begins, where it will deal with that data. In two stages, the first is to convert the information from its normal image into digital images and files, followed by the second stage, by analyzing the data, through two parts. As for the second section, it is scientific data, which is sent to the scientific team that analyzes it.