Paola Cortellesi relaunches the appeal to Meloni and Schlein

Paola Cortellesi also relaunched the appeal to Meloni and Schlein to find a convergence for a reform on violence against women.

The appeal was launched by the journalist Massimo Gramellini during his program broadcast on La7 entitled In other words.

“Argue about what you want. But on violence against women, no! Approve those reforms immediately and approve them together” declared Gramellini during the broadcast.

An appeal, as mentioned, which was relaunched by Paola Cortellesi, author of the film There’s still tomorrowfocused precisely on a story of gender violence and female emancipation at the same time, which she reposted on her profile Gramellini’s words on Instagram.

The journalist launched the appeal to the Prime Minister and the secretary of the Democratic Party on the occasion of yet another femicide in Italy.

This is, obviously, the murder of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, who was arrested in Germany after a week on the run.