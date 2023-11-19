Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Press Split

Donald Trump has complained about the judge in the trial several times – now he has achieved a small success. © Sonia Moskowitz Gordon/Imago

Former US President Donald Trump is allowed to run in the presidential primaries in Colorado. A court has rejected the lawsuit against his candidacy.

Denver – Former President Donald Trump was able to score a small victory in the midst of his ongoing legal proceedings. A court has filed a lawsuit against his candidacy republican Colorado primaries rejected. The judge nevertheless expressed clear words to Trump. The news magazine, among others, reports on this Mirror.

Presidential election in the USA: Trump is allowed to run in the primaries in Colorado

Various plaintiffs in several US states are seeking to Donald Trump’s To remove names from the ballot for the 2024 presidential election. Their argument is based on an amendment to the Constitution that states that people who have initiated an insurrection against the Constitution can be barred from participating in elections. These efforts have already failed in Michigan and Minnesota and were now rejected in Colorado on Friday evening (November 17th).

Judge Sarah B. Wallace found that Trump’s behavior and statements prior to the Capitol attack incited immediate illegal violence and were the primary cause of the storming of the Capitol. Despite this finding, she argued that the constitutional clause barring candidates for insurrection did not apply to the presidency. Therefore, Trump’s name remains on the ballot for the Colorado Republican primary.

Before the presidential election in the USA: a major trial for Trump is still pending

On January 6, 2021, supporters of Donald Trump stormed the headquarters of the USCongress in Washington. The Capitol building was gathered at this time to officially confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. Before the storm, Trump had incited his supporters in a speech. These riots resulted in the deaths of five people. Trump, who plans to run for president again in the 2024 election, is facing federal charges of attempted voter fraud. The 77-year-old is also accused of conspiring against the United States.

The Colorado ruling is not binding on the upcoming trial in Washington next year. Furthermore, it was not a criminal case. Nevertheless, it is extraordinary that a judge would issue such a clear condemnation of Trump’s behavior regarding the events of January 6, 2021. Judge Wallace also rejected the former president’s defense strategy in her decision. This states that his speech should only be understood as an expression of free expression – an argument that Trump’s lawyers also put forward in the federal proceedings.

Judge Wallace: Clear and warning words

The judge wrote in her decision: “The court concludes that Trump acted with the specific intent to incite political violence and direct it against the Capitol in order to disrupt the certification of the election results.” So are his words and his Behavior was the “actual cause” of the storming of the Capitol.

Now the ex-president was able to achieve a small victory by being able to take part in the presidential primaries. Donald Trump doesn’t give up. Despite his loss to Joe Biden in 2020, he intends to run for re-election in 2024. However, he is not the only candidate from the ranks of the Republican Party with such ambitions.