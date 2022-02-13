Today it is 18 years since the death of Marco Pantani. In Cesenatico everything is ready for a commemoration wanted by the family (at 8 pm mass in the church of San Giacomo on the canal port of the Romagna town) while, as every year, many enthusiasts are expected who will not fail to remember the champion passing through the Cesenatico cemetery open from 7 at 17. Meanwhile, the investigation continues – the third – on the death of the champion.

The investigation

–

To solicit the opening of the third investigation into the death of Pantani was Tonina Belletti, the mother of the Pirate, who had declared to the Carabinieri of Rimini that on the night of his death “Marco was not alone, with him there were two escorts”. In the new line of investigation opened in November 2021 in recent days, the taxi driver was heard by the Carabinieri of Rimini who claims to have accompanied two women to the ‘Le Rose’ residence in Rimini on the same day in which the Pirate, on 14 February 2004, was found dead. In the three hours of deposition, the taxi driver allegedly saw the two escorts come out of the resident with a green sweater and a pouch items that we did not have before. Only in the next few days will it be understood whether the statements made by this taxi driver will be sufficient to hypothesize new crimes against unidentified people.