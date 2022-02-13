A permanent center of gravity built on a seemingly precarious balance. Yes, because if you look at Stanley Lobotka on the pitch he is often with the ball attached to his foot and his body almost suspended, with the balance axis shifted all over to the other leg. The so-called no-look passage for the Slovakian is not an exercise in style but simply a shot that is part of his repertoire that Neapolitan fans have been starting to appreciate for a few months.