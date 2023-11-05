Sunday, November 5, 2023, 8:58 p.m.



More than a hundred Cartagena fans expressed their discomfort at the delicate situation of the team, bottom of the Second Division with 6 points out of a possible 42. Shouting “Directive resignation” they demanded explanations from president Paco Belmonte and sports director Manuel Sánchez Breis at the end of the match against Leganés, the seventh straight defeat at home (0-3).

Nine National Police agents and seven security guards stood at the doors of the club’s offices, where more than a hundred black and white fans gathered. “Where is the board, where is the board?” they chanted.

With Leganés 0-3 in the 68th minute, a greater number of fans expressed their discomfort in the stands with a wave towards the box. Also after the final whistle, when the public address system was turned on at high volume.