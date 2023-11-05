Well-known leaker Tom Henderson revealed new details on Spectreit shooter from Mountaintop Studios which has not yet been officially announced but which seems to promise tremendously well.
A tactical shooter from the makers of CS:GO, Halo and Overwatch, Specter was revealed last August by the development team, who however stopped short of providing detailed information regarding the project.
Well, according to Henderson’s sources, the experience will be a competitive three-on-three but with exclusive featuresin this case the unprecedented possibility for players to control two bodies during the game.
What does this mean exactly? Our second body will be a Spectre, which we will be able to pilot after placing a spawn point to activate as needed. After that you will be able to switch from one fighter to another.
The novelty of Duality
The feature we just described is called Duality by the developers of Specter, and involves very particular strategic implications, capable of adding depth and freshness to a gameplay that only apparently seems derivative.
According to Henderson the game will include eight different characters, each endowed with peculiar abilities. Specter is currently being tested on PC but it is not clear whether there is an intention to bring the title to consoles as well.
