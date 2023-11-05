Well-known leaker Tom Henderson revealed new details on Spectreit shooter from Mountaintop Studios which has not yet been officially announced but which seems to promise tremendously well.

A tactical shooter from the makers of CS:GO, Halo and Overwatch, Specter was revealed last August by the development team, who however stopped short of providing detailed information regarding the project.

Well, according to Henderson’s sources, the experience will be a competitive three-on-three but with exclusive featuresin this case the unprecedented possibility for players to control two bodies during the game.

What does this mean exactly? Our second body will be a Spectre, which we will be able to pilot after placing a spawn point to activate as needed. After that you will be able to switch from one fighter to another.