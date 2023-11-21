Everything seemed normal and the match between Levante and Santander Racingfrom one moment to the next, became a nervous wreck due to an action that caused panic on the field of play.

Roger BruguéLevante player, had to be rushed to a nearby hospital, as he collapsed in the last minute of the game.

(This was the fatal accident at the Tocancipá Autodrome that ended the life of ‘Lupi’)(What did Dorlan Pabón say to Wilmar Roldán to get him expelled in the classic paisa?)

Alright

The first information warns that Brugué was conscious and stable once he arrived at the medical center where he was treated.

The game was on Monday and took place at the City of Valenciawhich ended with a 2-4 victory for Racing.

“Brugué collapsed on the field of play in the 113th minute of the game and was taken off the field on a stretcher. Moments later he was transferred to a medical center in an ambulance, but Levante reported that Brugué’s vital signs were stable,” said Marca newspaper.

And he added: “The Levante coach, Javi Calleja, He confirmed that it had been “a big scare” but that the player was fine. “He had lost his vision but it seems that everything is going well,” said the Madrid coach, who added that the footballer would undergo medical tests to rule out any more serious problem.

(Colombia vs. Paraguay: with all faith for another victory in the tie)

Sports