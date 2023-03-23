This Tuesday, a cow surprised the residents of Brooklyn, in New Yorkafter escaping from a slaughterhouse located on Rockaway Avenue, in search of freedom.

Several security cameras and witnesses recorded the moment in which the animal ran through the streets and between cars, while a group of people came together to keep it away from traffic.

The peculiar scene occurred near East 95th Street and Avenue L., as reported by the local media NBC New York. According to statements by one of the employees, the cow slipped off a truck carrying more animals and ran for more than a mile while evading all who approached her. Despite her pursuit, they managed to capture her moments later.

The videos of the moment in which she is seen loose on the street went viral on Twitter. One even shows some employees following the specimen. The workers of a nearby pizzeria came out to support them and tried everything to get her out of the way: “Grab her!”, could be heard in one of the clips.

Vincent Fonana, manager of the pizzeria that became involved in the persecution, told the network NBC New York that all the local employees came together to try to corner her in a corner, but it was more difficult than they expected. “She was a fighter, she put up a fight,” she said. “We didn’t want her to get hit by a car and have someone get hurt. She had never seen anything like it in my life.

What will happen to the cow?



For his part, Mike Stura, president and founder of Skylands Animal Sanctuary, a shelter that provides care and support for animals, asked the slaughterhouse manager to let him keep the cow as a symbol of “amnesty after her escape.” However, they did not grant it.

“People start to identify with her. They see the desperation on the cow’s face as she fights for her life,” Stura explained. “You can feel the fear in the air.”

The slaughterhouse confirmed to NBC New York that the cow did not suffer any accident and her health was intact. Finally, he will return to his farm in Pennsylvania.

Contrasts for meat consumption



In the United States, approximately nine million cows are used for milk production while in confinement.according to data from the Human Society organization.

Meat consumption is an important source of vitamin B12. However, for some there are also benefits to reducing beef intake and using plant-based protein.

According to experts from Mayo Clinic, people could supplement this food with chickpeas, lentils, some vegetables, and whole grains. “Eating more plant-based protein can also ease the budget, as it is typically less expensive than meat,” they noted.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

