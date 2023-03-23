The Mexican Baseball Team Ended his participation in this World Baseball Classic reached the historical achievement for the first time play a semifinal; first in a great game in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico that our pitcher from Culiacán Recursos and today the star of Los Dodgers, Julio Urías, opened and in which Yadier Molina’s players went up four runs opening the first inning with a strikeout , a single, a base and two consecutive home runs. But Bengi’s horses never gave up and in the seventh inning, with Mexico down 4-2 in a three-run rally, we turned them around to win 5-4 in eight and a half innings, where in the eighth Randy gave us another tremendous catch. against the left field fence.

So we reached the semifinal to face the two-time world champions Japan (2006 and 2009) with a team that had been undefeated and finally achieved its three-time championship against the USA. Japan is a team against which you have to “take off your cap”, since without a doubt, the Japanese have become the team to beat, demonstrating for decades that discipline generates talent. The Nippon Professional Baseball NPB, which is the highest level league in Japan, was founded after World War II, in 1950 and without a doubt its discipline has forged star players such as Shohei Othani, who won the MVP of the final by hitting and pitching. But where the ninth Japanese also has players like Roki Sasaki, starting pitcher against Mexico, who at 21 years old walks the stone with fastballs of 102.5 miles per hour, to whom Luis Urías hit a home run driving in three runs to go ahead against Japan in the fourth inning.

Afterwards, Arozarena steals a home run from Kazuma Okamodo to keep the shutout. However, Yoshida also hits a three-run HR to tie it in the seventh inning. In the eighth, Álex Verdugo drives Randy and two more runs enter that put Mexico winning 5-4 with three outs of victory to go to the final against USA. However, the closing of the ninth starts. Othani, placing himself in a position to score with a double for the walk off to arrive with which Murakami’s shot left us lying on the field, who at 22 today is the triple crown in Japan in the NPB league; he hit 56 home runs (just five fewer than Aaron Judge in the 2022 MLB), Murakami posted a .318 batting percentage and drove in 134 runs.

Against this tremendous three-time champion team from Japan, our horses played a great game, They put the Japanese on the ropes for almost the entire game and we were just a stone’s throw away from beating them; and as the “Bengi” said, “we lost but we were never defeated and today the world of baseball won, especially in Mexico”. It’s sad to lose, yes, but It is a pride to see our team of Mexican horses give themselves from the heart in each game, In each play, really thank you all very much for the historic World Cup that they gave us, they are all tremendous cavallones. And without a doubt the manager “Bengi” is right, “today we are gaining more fans” and this is going to detonate a greater impulse from our authorities for the king of sports in Mexico.

So as a fan and father of baseball kids, thank you infinitely for all the baseball you offered us, you are tremendous baseball players and we are very proud of all of you, you are a true example to follow for all our childhood and for all our Mexican youth. Now to continue working to achieve the championship in 2026 and that more Mexicans and Sinaloans achieve their dream of playing in the Majors.

