At the Erasmus Medical Center, in the port city of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, there were moments of panic and tension this Thursday morning, when an armed man entered the facilities and began shooting indiscriminately.

At first, local media reported a tall man, dressed in combat clothing, who shot at students and teachers who were inside the university hospital.

Those who were at the scene called the authorities and published videos on social networks of the moments of panic they were experiencing, which also caused alert in the community, which quickly helped report to the Police.

Once the authorities arrived at the site, they found the alleged aggressor who was still inside the center and was arrested. So far it is known that the subject He is 32 years old and a resident of Rotterdam.

Meanwhile, the authorities have reported several deaths, although the exact number or identity of them is not yet known.

“Police said there had been multiple deaths and that the victims’ families were being informed,” local media reported.

Furthermore, they stated that a fire broke out on the premises which fortunately is now under control. The place was quickly evacuated, and citizens were urged to avoid approaching this medical center.

However, This would not have been the subject’s only attack, since moments before he had already provoked a shootout inside a nearby housewhere two people were injured.

The reasons why the subject entered the home, where there were minors, are not yet known.

The outgoing Minister of Health, Ernst Kuipers, said he was following the situation very closely and expressed his “empathy” with the victims.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Also read in EL TIEMPO: