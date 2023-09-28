F-Zero 99 will update tomorrow with the arrival of 5 new tracksconsiderably extending the content of the free game for subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online with the arrival of new tracks that recall the classic tradition of the series.

In addition to the tracks already present, tomorrow’s update will also include Mute City II, Port Town I, Red Canyon I and White Land II from the Queen League, and Death Wind II will also be added for the King League.

They are all names that fans of the series know well, translated into the new battle royale style context.

The program foresees that Mute City II, Port Town I and Red Canyon will be included in the Standard mode of F-Zero 99 and in the Pro Tracks, while White Land II will be accessible only through Grand Prix and Death Wind II is exclusively linked to the Pro Tracks.