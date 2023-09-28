F-Zero 99 will update tomorrow with the arrival of 5 new tracksconsiderably extending the content of the free game for subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online with the arrival of new tracks that recall the classic tradition of the series.
In addition to the tracks already present, tomorrow’s update will also include Mute City II, Port Town I, Red Canyon I and White Land II from the Queen League, and Death Wind II will also be added for the King League.
They are all names that fans of the series know well, translated into the new battle royale style context.
The program foresees that Mute City II, Port Town I and Red Canyon will be included in the Standard mode of F-Zero 99 and in the Pro Tracks, while White Land II will be accessible only through Grand Prix and Death Wind II is exclusively linked to the Pro Tracks.
F-Zero 99 convinced
Nintendo has also planned, however more tracks coming in mid-Octoberwhich shows how F-Zero 99 has a truly intense support plan, with frequent additions that will probably keep the competition alive for quite a few months, at least until the company decides to discontinue this one too.
For the moment, the particular “99” formula in the style of battle royale seems to have managed to best adapt to a game like F-Zero, immediately becoming one of the best interpretations of the particular philosophy invented for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, like you can read in our review of F-Zero 99.
