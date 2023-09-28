Shakira He published a new single, “El Jefe”, a collaboration with the regional Mexican music group Fuerza Regida with explosive lyrics and in which he fires a dart at his ex-father-in-law and father of the former FC Barcelona soccer player. Gerard Piquébut he made a claim to the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

“They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years, but my ex-father-in-law is still there and does not set foot in a grave,” Shakira sings in a moment of the song published on Wednesday and which in 16 hours has already accumulated almost 5.5 million views on YouTube today, with the consequent amplifying effect produced on social networks.

(Shakira and ‘The Boss’: Piqué is not the only one, this is another ‘victim’ of his hints) Did Piqué leave her with the debt in the Treasury? The judicial process that awaits Shakira)

What happened

The Colombian appears wearing a Mexican charro hat in the video for this song, a full-fledged Mexican corrido that revolves around the precarious working conditions that many workers face and in which the vocalist of the Californian group (USA) , Jesus Ortiz Pazdoesn’t hold back much when it comes to talking about bosses.

The lyrics of the song have gone a long way. Petro even used part of the song in his speech on Wednesday at the Bogotá marches.

“When we talk about labor reform, what we want, as Shakira says in her latest song, that I published it because it hit the nail on the head. “Shakira hit the nail on the head and what we want is that there is no exploitation, that there is no harassment, that the lady of the red wines and the worker does not suffer,” said the president.

The answer

Well, Shakira’s group didn’t like what Petro said at all and the complaint was made.



“At no time has the artist authorized the use of the most recent single titled ‘El Jefe’, in political or partisan contexts, as in previous days it became evident, to promote the labor reform of this government,” says El Heraldo.

(Bombshell! They reveal ‘secret’: heavyweight would run with Egan Bernal in Ineos)(Luis Fernando Montoya, the ‘champion of life’, achieved a new and admirable title)