Sunday, August 14, 2022
Panic! Fan tries to run over the referee with his car, video

August 14, 2022
The event happened in South African third division football.

Football fans continue to be the protagonists of incredible events, such as the one that happened in the third division of the South African soccer.

A fan of the losing team, not happy with the decisions of the central referee, He took his truck, went onto the field and caused chaos.

The fan found it easy to invade the field and try to run over the judge who had directed the commitment, regardless of the causes.

Not happy with this tried to take the rivals ahead, throwing the car at them those who were sitting on the bench.

The images look like film, but they were taken by an amateur from the stands.

Recommended

